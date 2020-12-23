Man arrested in Summit County in connection to California rape investigation involving a child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County man is in custody after the Los Angeles Police Department contacted authorities in Northeast Ohio in regards to an alleged rape of a child under the age of 13.
Antonio Diaz faces numerous charges out of the state of California, including four counts of lewd acts upon a child, four counts of oral copulation, sexual penetration, sodomy of a person under the age of 16, and possession of child pornography.
Investigators said police from Los Angeles reached out to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office regarding the rape investigation, identifying the suspect as Diaz.
A search warrant, based on evidence related to the LAPD’s investigation, was obtained and served at Diaz’s Twinsburg Township home on Tuesday. Simultaneously, a search was conducted at a known California business associated with the 60-year-old suspect.
Electronic evidence and data related to the sexual assault investigation were recovered during the searches.
Diaz was booked at the Summit County Jail and will be extradited to California. Additional sexual assault victims may be uncovered as a result of the ongoing investigation, authorities said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.