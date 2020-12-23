Man left bleeding from stab wound on porch of Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was left bleeding from a stab wound to his leg Wednesday morning in Akron, police said.
Just before 6 a.m., Akron police officers responded to a call of a man bleeding on the porch of a home in the 600 block of Inman Street.
EMS crews treated the 31-year-old victim before police got to the scene.
Police determined the man was bleeding from a stab wound on his leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital for his injury, which is not considered to be life-threatening.
Police are investigating what happened to the victim as a felonious assault.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 with any information.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.