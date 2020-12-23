Man left bleeding from stab wound on porch of Akron home

Man left bleeding from stab wound on porch of Akron home
Man left bleeding from stab wound on porch of Akron home (Source: Pexels)
By Steph Krane | December 23, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 10:32 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was left bleeding from a stab wound to his leg Wednesday morning in Akron, police said.

Just before 6 a.m., Akron police officers responded to a call of a man bleeding on the porch of a home in the 600 block of Inman Street.

EMS crews treated the 31-year-old victim before police got to the scene.

Police determined the man was bleeding from a stab wound on his leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injury, which is not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating what happened to the victim as a felonious assault.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 with any information.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.