New survey: Average Ohioan starts drinking at 1:38 p.m. on Christmas Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new survey of American’s drinking habits shows that many of us start drinking earlier and may drink more over the Christmas holiday than normal.
Most Ohioans start drinking at 1:38 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to a new survey by Recovery.org, which supports a recovery lifestyle.
That’s later than Alaskans - who start drinking earlier than others at 11 a.m. Those in Arkansas wait until 6 p.m.
The survey also shows that many of us adopt a more relaxed attitude about our loved ones’ alcohol consumption over the holiday.
About 20% of respondents reported that they allow their teenage children to have an alcoholic drink as a treat during the holiday.
The survey also showed that one in five people who normally don’t drink much say they make an exception on Christmas.
Another 17% say they’ve been drunk before sitting down to dinner.
More concerning, about 6% of respondents reported have gotten black-out drunk on Christmas Day in the past.
