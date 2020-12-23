No new deaths, child among 292 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths at 180 citywide.
There were 292 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Dec. 23, which brings the total cumulative to 17,617 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
There were two cases transferred when health officials learned they were not Cleveland residents.
As of Dec. 23, there are 583,118 confirmed cases and 7,613 confirmed fatalities throughout Ohio.
Health officials reported more than 18.3 million cases and 325,097 deaths in the U.S.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 109 deaths and an additional 7,790 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
