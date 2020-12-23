Northeast Ohio weather: Winter Storm Warning for Cuyahoga County - Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hang onto your hat!
After a windy day, we’re forecasting a windy night, too.
Winds may gust as high as 40 mph tonight.
Although, it is because of those “warm” southerly winds that temperatures will stay so mild this evening.
We’re going to stay in the 40s all night and even into tomorrow morning.
We’ll wake up on Thursday to widespread rain, wind, and mild temperatures.
As temperatures fall through the day, rain will change to snow.
The changeover will occur from west to east around midday.
With snow in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued a suite of Winter weather alerts for our area.
Those of you commuting tomorrow evening will need to be mindful of the threat of falling snow, blowing snow, reduced visibility, and snow-coated roads.
The system snow will wind down overnight, but then the lake effect snow machine will get cranking late Thursday night into Friday (Christmas).
Expect lake effect snow, especially along the lakeshore from Avon east through Cleveland and into the Primary Snow Belt, very early Friday morning (Christmas) through the afternoon and into the evening.
The lake effect may not wind down in the Primary Snow Belt until later Saturday.
In terms of total accumulation, areas of the Primary Snow Belt such as inland Lake County, Geauga County, and inland Ashtabula County will see the highest snowfall accumulations during this weather event.
Here is our current thinking regarding snowfall totals from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
