Several vehicles struck by gunfire in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after police said he and an unknown person were shooting at each other in a neighborhood.
Cleveland Heights police said around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, the 17-year-old was walking home in the area of Nobleshire Road when occupants in a gray sedan began shooting at him.
Officers said the teen returned fire until he made it safely home.
Nobody was injured, but several vehicles were struck by gunfire.
Police charged the 17-year-old with felonious assault and took him to the juvenile detention home.
The other gunman remains on the loose.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.