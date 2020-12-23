Students of Akron’s I Promise School present LeBron James with his NBA championship ring (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On opening night of the 2020-21 NBA season, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated the team’s recent championship with a friends and family ring ceremony.
The ceremony was conducted virtually and featured students from the I Promise School, a public school initiative between the city of Akron and the LeBron James Family Foundation.
“We are family,” the students said in the video message directed at James.
The Akron native’s mother, children, and other relatives were also part of the introduction.
James, a four-time champion, is entering his 18th NBA season.
