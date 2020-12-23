What is the worst franchise in pro sports?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christmas is a time for giving. Some presents are better than others.
It’s no different in the world of professional sports. Some teams gives their fans the gifts they want, others leave a lump of coal.
The 19 News sports team wants to know what is the worst franchise in professional sports?
New York Jets
Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Orioles
Final results will be revealed Sunday at 11AM on Tailgate 19 before the Browns and Jets game on WOIO CBS-19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.