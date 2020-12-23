The Word Church in downtown Cleveland giving away toys, groceries Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A local church is spreading some good cheer and helping families in need just two days before Christmas.
The Word Church, located at 5900 Kinsman Avenue in Cleveland, is hosting a free grocery and toy giveaway starting at noon Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Anyone in need is welcome, with no prescreening required; however, supplies are limited and will be given out on a first come, first served basis.
“It’s been a tough year,” Dr. R. A. Vernon, founder and senior pastor of The Word Church, said. “This is just one way we’re doing our part to spread good cheer, bring joy to kids, and prayerfully eliminate some of the pressure strapped parents may be feeling this time of year.”
