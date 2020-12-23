14-year-old girl missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for 14-year-old Lavivianna Walters after a social worker reported the teenager walked out of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services building on Euclid Avenue Monday.
The social worker said they did not know what direction Walters was heading in, but believe she may have gone to her mother’s house on West 90th Street.
Walters was also reported missing for eight days in October.
She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and gray joggers with green and white stripes.
Call Cleveland police if you see Walters.
