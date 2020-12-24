Akron Police: A man on a bike carjacked a Ford Focus at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron cyclist traded up Wednesday by carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint and leaving his bike behind.
The carjacking occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Hoover Street, according to an Akron police media release.
A 63-year-old man told police that a man on a bike approached him, pulled out a handgun, and demanded his car keys.
The suspect drove off in the man’s black 2016 Ford Focus. The four-door vehicle has Ohio registration plate mark DPX-8665, according to the media release.
The suspect - who police say was photographed before the robbery - is 18 to 22 years old, 5 foot 8 inches, and 140 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, gray jogging pants, and carried a camo-colored backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Tipsters can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO at 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
As of Thursday morning, the vehicle had not been recovered, according to police.
