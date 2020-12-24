Akron police seek man accused of robbing Dollar General store cashier at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of aggravated robbery at Dollar General.
Police said the man approached the cashier, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The man fled following the incident, according to a release.
The crime occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Akron Dollar General, located at 1500 S. Main St.
The suspect stands somewhere between 6′0″ and 6′2″ tall and weighs between 175-200 pounds.
He wore a black mask and all black clothing.
No injuries were reported.
Call Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS with tips.
Text tips to 274-637.
