Akron police seek man accused of robbing Dollar General store cashier at gunpoint (Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams | December 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 11:00 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of aggravated robbery at Dollar General.

Police said the man approached the cashier, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The man fled following the incident, according to a release.

The crime occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Akron Dollar General, located at 1500 S. Main St.

The suspect stands somewhere between 6′0″ and 6′2″ tall and weighs between 175-200 pounds.

He wore a black mask and all black clothing.

No injuries were reported.

Call Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS with tips.

Text tips to 274-637.

