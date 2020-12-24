Babies spending holidays at Cleveland Clinic get festive jammies

Babies spending holidays at Cleveland Clinic get festive jammies
Cleveland Clinic nurses purchased festive pajamas for the babies in their care. (Source: Cleveland Clinic Foundation)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | December 24, 2020 at 4:05 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 4:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Check out these cute pictures of babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Cleveland Clinic.

The nurses at the Fairview Hospital dressed these tiny patients in the festive pajamas to surprise their parents when they came in to visit their babies, according to a Cleveland Clinic press release.

Cleveland Clinic nurses purchased festive pajamas for babies spending the holiday in their care.
Cleveland Clinic nurses purchased festive pajamas for babies spending the holiday in their care. (Source: Cleveland Clinic Foundation)

Even though the babies couldn’t celebrate their first holiday season at home yet, the nurses hoped the added cuteness will spread holiday cheer.

Mission accomplished.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.