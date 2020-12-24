Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. scores big win for small businesses by dishing out an economic assist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs won their opening game and so did a local small business, the music club the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights, who Cavs star Larry Nance, Jr. selected to represent Wednesday night.
“If you’re from Cleveland, you’ve heard of the Grog Shop and there’s been some good times there,” Nance said in a Twitter video while wearing Grog Shop gear. “Let’s raise some money.”
The Grog Shop sent over merchandise along with other small businesses struggling because of the pandemic, and then, Nance and the Cavs did a Zoom call.
“He said we chose you guys to be the first one and I was shocked! I was like ‘Oh my God,”’ says Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman. “It was just really exciting. It’s a great campaign, obviously, what a generous thing that he’s doing.”
He auctioned off a game-worn Cavs jersey to help the Grog Shop with a matching donation from the Cavs and Nance, meaning about $4,000 for the club which closed its doors March 13.
“I think I’m going to share the love with my staff and they’ll all get a little extra Christmas bonus this year because it’s been a rough year. They haven’t worked since March, most of them.”
The Grog Shop might open for some events in early 2021, but Blackman doesn’t expect the music business to return to pre-pandemic levels until the fall.
“With all the help, I have no doubt we’ll be back, stronger than ever,” says Blackman. “Thank you, Larry and the Cleveland Cavaliers!”
Nance will select a different small business to help for each Cavs game this season,
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.