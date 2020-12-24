Cleveland Browns: 1 player placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list, another placed on Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - One Cleveland Browns player was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 Thursday, and another was placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19.
Browns officials identified the players as Jedrick Wills Jr. and Ryan Switzer.
The reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
Per the NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
