CVS set to vaccinate 200,000 Ohioans living in long-term care facilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -CVS Health is on a mission to vaccinate some of Ohio’s most vulnerable people.
“We are building teams that go into the long-term care facilities and we administer the vaccines to all of their clients, as well as the workers that are inside the building,” said Johari Martin, pharmacist, CVS Health.
On Monday, CVS pharmacists began administering the Pfizer vaccine at facilities across Ohio.
Martin says nearly 200,000 Ohioans could be vaccinated. '
“We set up and go room to room if need be or we have the clients come to us, and one-by-one we make sure they are properly immunized,” said Martin.
We’ve told you story after story about nursing home residents not being able to hug or touch their loved ones since the pandemic started.
Martin says administering this vaccine is one step closer to reuniting residents with their families.
“So, this is still week one and we’re super excited with the numbers that we’ve already been able to immunize and we’ve been seeing a good response from all the residents and the workers… they’ve been really excited to get back to normal right,” Martin added.
Nearly 1,400 skilled and nursing homes facilities chose CVS to administer the vaccine.
This may seem like the end to the pandemic, but this is just the beginning for the pharmacists as they try to vaccinate as many people as they can.
