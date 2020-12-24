Dash camera video shows 7th OVI arrest of Mansfield man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a 64-year-old Manfield man and charged him with operating a vehicle under the influence.
Troopers said the Dec. 14 arrest is the seventh time Gary Papst has been charged with OVI.
According to the OSHP, Papst was pulled over for a lanes violation in the village of Lexington after attempting to pass another vehicle by partially driving on the sidewalk.
“My job is to make sure everyone gets home safe,” the OSHP trooper said during Pabst’s failed sobriety tests.
Pabst was released from law enforcement custody and arraigned in Mansfield Municipal Court on Dec. 16.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers remove approximately 25,000 impaired drivers from state roadways each year.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.