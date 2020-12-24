19 First Alert Weather Day: Northeast Ohio counties issue snow emergencies and parking bans through Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A White Christmas is here, but at the cost of creating potentially dangerous road conditions.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Primary Snowbelt until Saturday morning.
A WINTER WEATHER WARNING is in effect for Carroll, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties until 1 p.m. on Christmas.
As temperatures fall ... and fall ... and fall, roadways may flash freeze, Kelly said.
Always practice extra practice caution when driving in below-freezing temperatures.
Icy conditions usually develop on bridges and overpasses first.
The City of Cleveland said they’ve prepped for harsh winter weather over the holiday.
Department of Public Works is supplied with 54 snow plows, 30,000 tons of salt, and 18,000 gallons of liquid deicer to clear the streets, according to a press release.
Friday (Christmas,) 48 drivers will be out for the second shift, the release said. The evaluation of road conditions will be a factor in third shift staffing on Friday.
Several Northeast Ohio counties have declared snow emergencies for this third major winter storm of the season:
- Erie County (Level 1)
- Huron County (Level 2)
- Richland County (Level 1)
- Wayne County (Level 1)
- Here’s what the emergency levels mean:
Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Roads may also be icy.
- Drive carefully.
Level 2 Snow Emergency
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
- Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
Level 3 Snow Emergency
- All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.
- No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.
- All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
Additionally, several citywide parking bans have been implemented throughout Northeast Ohio. Residents must move their vehicles from the streets to allow service departments to clear the streets in the following communities:
- Brunswick
- Cleveland
- Eastlake
- Jackson Township in Stark County
- Kent
- Lorain: Beginning on Friday, parking is not permitted on any city street, avenue, boulevard, parkway, or highway within the city. There is an exception: addresses that do not have a dedicated driveway. Others may be ticketed or towed.
- Mentor-on-the-Lake
- North Royalton
- Wadsworth
- Warren
- Willowick
RTA is running on their Sunday/Holiday schedule for Christmas Day service. Click here for route details. Service returns to normal on Saturday, according to a release.
