19 First Alert Weather Day: Northeast Ohio counties issue snow emergencies and parking bans through Christmas
Snow Parking Ban (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Avery Williams | December 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 10:51 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A White Christmas is here, but at the cost of creating potentially dangerous road conditions.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Primary Snowbelt until Saturday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER WARNING is in effect for Carroll, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties until 1 p.m. on Christmas.

As temperatures fall ... and fall ... and fall, roadways may flash freeze, Kelly said.

Always practice extra practice caution when driving in below-freezing temperatures.

Icy conditions usually develop on bridges and overpasses first.

The City of Cleveland said they’ve prepped for harsh winter weather over the holiday.

Department of Public Works is supplied with 54 snow plows, 30,000 tons of salt, and 18,000 gallons of liquid deicer to clear the streets, according to a press release.

Friday (Christmas,) 48 drivers will be out for the second shift, the release said. The evaluation of road conditions will be a factor in third shift staffing on Friday.

Several Northeast Ohio counties have declared snow emergencies for this third major winter storm of the season:

  • Erie County (Level 1)

To: Media Outlets From: Erie County Sheriff’s Office The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 Winter Weather Road Condition Advisory until further notice. Dispatcher Dunn/ Auth. Sgt. Heery

Posted by Erie County, Ohio Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 25, 2020
  • Huron County (Level 2)
Huron County Level 2 Snow Advisory
Huron County Level 2 Snow Advisory (Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office)
  • Richland County (Level 1)
Richland County Level 1 Snow Emergency
Richland County Level 1 Snow Emergency (Source: Ontario Police)
  • Wayne County (Level 1)

At 10pm...

Posted by Wayne County Sheriff on Thursday, December 24, 2020
  • Here’s what the emergency levels mean:

Level 1 Snow Emergency

  • Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
  • Roads may also be icy.
  • Drive carefully.

Level 2 Snow Emergency

  • Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
  • Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
  • Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Level 3 Snow Emergency

  • All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.
  • No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.
  • All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Additionally, several citywide parking bans have been implemented throughout Northeast Ohio. Residents must move their vehicles from the streets to allow service departments to clear the streets in the following communities:

  • Brunswick

A parking ban is in effect for the next 24 hrs. No parking on City streets to allow for plowing.

Posted by Brunswick Ohio Police on Friday, December 25, 2020
  • Cleveland

Merry Christmas to all those celebrating! ❕We have some winter storm updates to share. ❕ ❄️ Our plows have begun to...

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Friday, December 25, 2020
  • Eastlake

Due to ongoing winter storm conditions, effective immediately, the City of Warren will be under a parking ban until 3pm...

Posted by City of Warren Ohio Government on Thursday, December 24, 2020
  • Jackson Township in Stark County
  • Kent
  • Lorain: Beginning on Friday, parking is not permitted on any city street, avenue, boulevard, parkway, or highway within the city. There is an exception: addresses that do not have a dedicated driveway. Others may be ticketed or towed.
  • Mentor-on-the-Lake

Due to our Christmas snow storm, we need to invoke the snow parking ban so the plow drivers can clear the snow. Santa needs clear streets tonight!

Posted by Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department on Thursday, December 24, 2020
  • North Royalton
  • Wadsworth

***AN EMERGENCY SNOW PARKING BAN IS NOW IN EFFECT AS OF 3 AM 12/25 FOR ALL WADSWORTH CITY STREETS*** At this time,...

Posted by Wadsworth Police Department on Friday, December 25, 2020
  • Warren

Due to ongoing winter storm conditions, effective immediately, the City of Warren will be under a parking ban until 3pm...

Posted by City of Warren Ohio Government on Thursday, December 24, 2020
  • Willowick

Due to the snow exceeding 2 inches there is a Parking Ban in effect. Reminder to Willowick residents do not park on the...

Posted by Willowick Police Department on Friday, December 25, 2020

RTA is running on their Sunday/Holiday schedule for Christmas Day service. Click here for route details. Service returns to normal on Saturday, according to a release.

