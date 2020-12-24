19 First Alert Weather Day: Snowfall expected by late morning, temperatures to plunge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A White Christmas is near!
Traffic is expected to pick up as we near the afternoon and people head to their *socially distanced* holiday gatherings.
In a strike of coincidence, the snow should pick up around the same time.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect Thursday afternoon for the Primary Snowbelt until Saturday morning.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Stark, Holmes, Wayne, Trumbull, Portage, Tuscarawas, Caroll, and Columbiana Counties this afternoon through Friday morning.
As temperatures fall ... and fall ... and fall, roadways may flash freeze, Kelly said.
Always practice extra practice caution when driving in below freezing temperatures.
Icy conditions usually develop on bridges and overpasses first.
The City of Cleveland said they’ve prepped for harsh winter weather over the holiday.
Department of Public Works is supplied with 54 snow plows, 30,000 tons of salt and 18,000 gallons of liquid deicer to clear the streets, according to a press release.
The release said 48 drivers will be out for second and third shifts on Thursday (Christmas Eve.)
On Friday (Christmas,) 48 drivers will be out for second shift, the release said. The evaluation of road conditions will be a factor in third shift staffing on Friday.
