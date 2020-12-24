Lorain Police search for 15-year-old boy missing since Dec. 14

Lorain Police search for 15-year-old boy missing since Dec. 14
Kenny Rodriguez (Source: Lorain County CSI)
By Rachel Vadaj | December 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 4:09 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police are asking the community to help find 15-year-old Kenny Rodriguez, who was last seen by his parents on Dec. 14.

Rodriguez is 5′7″ tall, 160 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes.

Police said he was involved in an argument with his father, left home, and has not been heard from since.

Call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 if you see him or know where he may be.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Police said anyone who knowingly hides or helps Rodriquez will be charged criminally.

Kenny Rodriguez
Kenny Rodriguez (Source: Lorain County CSI)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.