No new deaths, 205 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland range from 4 to 100-years-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths at 180 citywide.
There were 205 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Dec. 24, which brings the total cumulative to 17,821 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from four to 100-years-old.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
There was one case transferred when health officials learned they were not a Cleveland resident.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day spike of 95 COVID-19 deaths and 8,828 new cases.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
