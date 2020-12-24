Ohio reports single-day spike of 95 COVID-19 deaths and 8,828 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 8,456 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 653,650 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Christmas Eve.
The Ohio Department of health will not release now data on Christmas, but will resume Saturday with the two-day combined total for Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.
The 24-hour increase of 8,828 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 95 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 63,020 total cases and 769 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 36,345 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 5,675 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
