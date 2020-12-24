Police seek suspect after 29-year-old man gunned down in Akron business

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a fatal shooting in an Akron business.
Thomas Unrue, 26, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of John Kovach, according to an Akron police media release.
Unrue was last seen driving a Dodge Journey with a temporary tag.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Brown Street where they found Kovach with a gunshot wound to the torso shortly after 4 a.m. on December 18, according to the Summit County Medical Examiners Office.
EMS took the victim to Summa Akron City Hospital where he later died from his injuries at 4:36 a.m., according to the SCMEO.
Police encourage anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Text your tips to 274637.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
