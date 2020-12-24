Video released in police shooting of Black man holding phone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Columbus, Ohio, have released police body camera footage showing the moments when an officer on a nonemergency call fatally shot a Black man who was holding a cellphone as he emerged from a garage.
The video released Wednesday shows the Columbus officer approaching an open garage and the man walking along a car out of the garage.
The man is holding up the phone in his left hand.
The officer fires and the man drops to the ground.
The officer is then heard yelling at the man to move his hands to the side and to roll over.
