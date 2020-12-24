Words on Wheels: Cleveland Public Library to start at-home deliveries in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reading just got easier.
Starting Jan. 1, the Cleveland Public Library will ship books and movies to the homes of some library card holders.
The program is called Words on Wheels and is available for adult residents of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, which includes Cleveland, Bratenahl, Newburgh Heights and Linndale.
Call the Main Branch or your neighborhood branch to request materials. Return the items to any Cleveland Public Library branch or any CLEVNET member library.
The inception of Words on Wheels will not impact the Cleveland Public Library’s Homebound Service program.
