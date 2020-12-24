61-year-old man hospitalized after striking two poles during a Summit County single car crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An 61-year-old man is fighting for his life after sustaining injuries in a serious crash on Wednesday in Summit County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Gary Weathers was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala on Albrecht Ave. in Springfield Township when he lost control of the vehicle. The car went off road and hit two utility poles before stopping in a parking lot, according to a release.
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Albrecht Avenue, near Fritsch Avenue.
Weathers was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol use is a suspected factor in the crash, the release said.
Weathers was taken to Akron City Hospital by Springfield Township EMS. His injuries are considered life-threatening, the release said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue investigating this crash.
