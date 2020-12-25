19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow continues tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga, until early Saturday morning. This is where lake effect snow bands will continue to set up and cause quickly deteriorating conditions.
Snowbelt areas can pick up an additional 6-8″ through tonight.
Elsewhere, expect an additional 1″ or so through the evening.
Everyone across NE Ohio continues to deal with the coldest air of the season. Wind chill values will stay around 0° tonight.
It will stay windy too. Wind gusts tonight will be around 35 MPH at times.
Because temperatures are so frigid, travel will still be difficult, especially along untreated roadways.
