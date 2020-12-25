Plows are out & snow keeps falling; White Christmas creates headaches for drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mother Nature socked Northeast Ohio hard with a lake effect snow storm last night. That’s made for a lovely White Christmas for those who can stay home, but it has created headaches for folks who have to hit the roads.
Public and private plows have been salting and removing snow since last night. But they’re struggling to keep up as more precipitation comes down.
“We’ve been out since one this morning,” said Jason Tompkin, who drives a snowplow for a private company. “We’re looking at a couple of lots we hit last night - salt and everything - and it looks like we didn’t plow it.”
The Ohio Department of Transportation recommends that people stay off the roads. But if you do plan to venture out today, they urge drivers to slow down, maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
As of yesterday more than 250 ODOT snowplows were working around the clock in 12-hour shifts. They are out salting interstates, stats and U.S. routes, and ramps and bridges in 17 counties across northeast Ohio, including Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne counties, according to an ODOT media release.
ODOT has 272,000 tons of salt on hand in northeast Ohio, according the release. The lower temperatures will reduces the effectiveness of salt, ODOT says. That means crews have to mix in additives such as calcium chloride or beet heat that are more effective at extremely low temperatures.
During the holidays, ODOT says it tries to remove as many work zones as possible. There are still orange barrels in locations like, I-77/U.S. 30 in Canton and U.S. 30 in Mansfield here in northeast Ohio.
Clevelanders who did have to venture out this morning - including our own reporters - struggled to dig out. Let’s just say there was a lot of 4-wheel-drive envy as we all tried to get to the station.
Those who were at home made accommodations for pets and kids to get outside. Others simply marveled at the beautiful display put on by Mother Nature.
Stay safe and stay warm, Cleveland.
