West side of Cleveland digging out after Christmas snowstorm

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The snowstorm that swept through Northeast Ohio on Christmas Eve and Christmas day certainly threw a wrench into holiday plans, even those already minimized by COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
“Everyone always wishes for a white Christmas, but I bet people are re-thinking that now,” said Tyler Sandford as he dug his car out of the snow in Lakewood.
He was on his way to his mother’s house to celebrate the holiday.
“Eventually,” he quipped. “Other than that I’m probably just going to stay inside after that because this is going to be a workout for the day.”
Down the road, Bert Wirtz was fueling his pickup truck for another sweep on his plow route.
“I wouldn’t prefer to be out plowing snow on Christmas but I have people who want their driveway cleared and businesses that need cleaned up,” Wirtz said. “We’re seeing a lot of snow out here today! Upwards of 12 inches and a lot of drifts. It’s a real light snow, which is nice but the roads are pretty bad if they’re not plowed.”
Despite work needing to be done, the father of three teenagers was able to spend time with them Christmas morning.
“I waited for them to open presents, then I left after that,” he said.
19 News crews spotted several slick spots on freeways and residential streets, and man sidewalks had yet to be cleared, forcing pedestrians to trek through the snowy streets.
“There’s no room to walk on sidewalks so you have to walk on the street,” Lonny Brewster explained as he waited for his bus near West 117th and Detroit in Lakewood.
He reported delays of about 10 minutes in bus service, which he expected on such a snowy day. The real problem, he said, is the access to the bus stops.
“It’s tough getting to just about every bus stop. There’s a lot of snow and because of the way the it’s plowed, there’s nothing done about the bus stop. It’s really difficult,” he told 19 News.
But it wasn’t all doom and gloom on the West Side — after all it is Christmas.
“I got a smart watch and an XBOX for Christmas Eve,” said Henry, a young Clevelander enjoying the snow with his aunt and her friend at Edgewater Park.
Between trips down the hill in his sled, the otherwise complaint-free boy offered a single gripe about the heavy snow.
“The only thing I’m mad about is that it tired your legs out when you walk,” he said.
