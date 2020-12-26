Browns place 5 on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will be without their top four wide receivers but are still scheduled to play the New York Jets Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Browns placed Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry, and Donovan Peoples-Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list, late Saturday.
Linebackers BJ Goodson and Jacob Phillips were also added to the list and will miss Sunday’s game.
The team elevated wide receivers Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies and linebacker Montrel Meander from the practice squad, according to the Browns.
Landry, Higgins, and People-Jones have not tested positive, according to ESPN. The were deemed high-risk close contacts after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Placement on the COVID-19 list does not mean a player has tested positive for the illness. Players who have been in close contact with an infected person are also placed on the list, according to the Browns.
Some players have taken to Twitter to discuss their displeasure at the decision.
Same, Jarvis. Same.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.