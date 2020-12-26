Christmas gifts to be delivered to 6 children in Canton stolen from car the night before

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Christmas is stolen from one family with six children after a woman who planned to deliver their gifts had her car broken into.
Joanne Filina of Medina was heartbroken that a thief in the night stole at least two dozen bags of toys and gifts from her car overnight, but never touched the boxes of food or cleaning supplies.
“You’ve got to be either so hard up with money or drug abuse. I mean what would bring someone to take children’s gifts on Christmas morning,” Filina said.
The Medina woman tells 19 News she can’t believe someone would do this and not think about who is being robbed of their Christmas.
In this case, it was six children and their grandmother.
“You know it’s the gifts on Christmas morning. They didn’t have a Christmas today, it just breaks my heart,” Filina told 19 News.
Filina is the founder of the non-profit “Giving Through Grace,” is a cancer survivor who just went through a bone marrow transplant.
She said the mission of the group is to do random acts of kindness.
Waking up early Christmas morning, Filina was going to drive to Canton to deliver a full turkey dinner, non-perishables, cleaning supplies, and hundreds of dollars in toys and gifts.
But she was shocked to see the inside of her car nearly empty because she said the car door was locked.
“My heart sunk and there was police out there. Police were saying there were people coming in and stealing from cars.”
In fact, Filina said police told her that two neighbors’ vehicles were stolen, but one that had a tracking device was found at the end of the street.
And while this Medina wife and mother is hurt by a Grinch who selfishly stole from others, she said something good is going to come out of this.
“They didn’t have their Christmas, so we’re going to do it on Sunday. Like my whole neighborhood, everybody is going to come together and rebuy or buy gifts for the kids,” Filna said.
Filina told 19 News that even though thieves believed they wiped her out, she’s thankful for her community and their generosity, and promising to still deliver Christmas.
“Giving Through Grace” is on Facebook.
