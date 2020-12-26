Christmas night house fire leaves 4 Akron residents displaced

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people are displaced from their home after a Christmas night blaze.
Fire crews responded to 864 block Sheridan St. in Akron and found flames shooting from the home. Smoke barreled out of the second floor, according to a release.
The fire occurred just before midnight on Christmas Day, Akron Fire Lt. Lash said.
Fire damages impacted multiple floors of the home and reached many rooms, the release said.
The residents lost many personal items in the fire. Red Cross has been contacted for help.
No one reported physical injuries due to the fire, the release said.
