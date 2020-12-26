Cleveland Heights family hosts socially-distanced Kwanzaa celebration

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of changes to the way people celebrate the holidays this year, and that includes Kwanzaa.
While the method of celebration has been altered to keep everyone safe and healthy, the meaning of the message and meaning of the holiday remains the same.
The day after Christmas is the first day of Kwanzaa. A non-religious African-American holiday.
It’s purpose to help African-Americans reconnect to their heritage and roots. But this year a local family hosted a drive-thru celebration so that everyone could remain socially distant but still feel like they’re participating in the holiday.
Keesha McMillian and the McMillian Family of Cleveland Heights along with the Greater Cleveland Kwanzaa Alliance organized the event.
“The first day of Kwanzaa is the day of Umoja which means ‘unity’ in Swahili,” McMillian said.
At a time when some argue the community is divided politically, along racial lines, and even about the COVID-19 pandemic, Kwanzaa is a holiday that can help put things in the proper perspective.
“At a time when there’s been strife and confusion in our community – today is a day for us to celebrate our culture to help people understand who we are as a people and to celebrate with us as we forge into the New Year,” said McMillian.
Cars lined up for the somewhat unusual celebration of the holiday this year, with a drive-thru focused on the health and safety of everyone during the pandemic.
Each vehicle received full turkey dinner meals and a Kwanzaa celebration guide.
Paul and Marquita Hill of Cleveland Heights are founders of the Greater Cleveland Kwanzaa Alliance.
“It gives thanks for coming through the year,” said Paul Hill. “This year’s been special because of COVID-19 and preparing for the New Year relative to hope, recommitment, celebration and remembrance of those that we have lost.”
The word Kwanzaa has seven letters and the holiday spans seven days and embodies seven principles.
Each reminds us what’s important to their family and their neighbors “and how we can strive to do better and be better throughout the year,” McMillian said.
A virtual ceremony was also held on YouTube to light a candle for the first day, giving everyone a chance to participate.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.