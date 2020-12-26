Man, 41, confesses to Christmas Eve slaying of his mother, Copley police say

COPLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was charged with murder after confessing to killing his 73-year-old mother on Thursday, Copley police said.
A press release said Nicholas Sibbio walked into Copley Police Department around 2:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve and told officers he wanted to turn himself in for the murder of his mother, Nancy Sibbio.
Sibbio told police he killed her after they got into an argument around 2:30 a.m. at their home on the 1500 block of Centerview Drive.
Police said Sibbio admitted to physically assaulting her and then waited nearly 12 hours before reporting her death.
Preliminary investigation confirms Sibbio confession, according to a release. Copley police will continue investigating.
A autopsy of the deceased is scheduled for Saturday.
Sibbio is currently in custody at Summit County Jail.
