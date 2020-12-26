Many Ohio bars & restaurants are eligible for $2,500 grants; thousands have not applied

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 5,000 bars and restaurants - including 738 in Cuyahoga County - have not applied for state grants that would get them $2,500 per location.
The State of Ohio set aside $38.7 million in federal CARES Act funding to help bars, restaurants, private clubs, movie theaters, and sport and concert venues that have active liquor permits, according to a department of commerce press release.
As of Saturday, about 5,200 eligible establishments across the state had not applied. That includes 108 in Lake County and 142 in Stark.
“Roughly one-third of all eligible businesses haven’t taken advantage of this opportunity, and currently there is a least one eligible permit holder in almost every county that hasn’t applied,” wrote Director of Commerce Sherry Maxfield in the release. “This funding is non-competitive and does not need to be repaid. With the deadline only a few days away, we encourage our permit holders not to wait any longer.”
To claim the funds, businesses can go to businesshelp.ohio.gov and provide their liquor permit number and federal tax identification number.
There is still time to apply. The deadline is Dec. 30.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.