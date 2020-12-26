North Ridgeville: Truck crashes into utility pole, flees scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck struck a utility pole in North Ridgeville hard enough to snap it in half and was then able to flee the scene.
The North Ridgeville police responded to a crash on Stoney Ridge Road just south of Barres Road on Saturday evening, according to a department Facebook post.
As a result of the crash, Stoney Ridge Road is closed between Barres and Stone Creek until about 10 p.m. while Ohio Edison replaces the pole and restores power to those who lost it due to the crash.
Police say the vehicle that hit the pole was a black Ford F-150 with a large hitch. They say the truck sustained significant passenger side damage.
The do not know whether occupants in the truck were injured.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 440-327-2191 “so that they can take care of the damage they caused.”
