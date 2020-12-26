Power outages impact FirstEnergy, Cleveland Public Power customers

UPDATE: As of 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, only 40 FirstEnergy costumers in Ohio are experiencing power outages, according to the FirstEnergy outage map. No updates on the Cleveland Public Power outage.
Original story below.
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Over 500 FirstEnergy customers in Mentor are without power.
According to the FirstEnergy outage map, power is expected to be restored at 10:30 a.m.
Smaller power outages are also shading the Garfield Heights, Bedford Heights and Olmsted Falls.
Power is expected to be restored to those areas before noon.
Causes range from tree damage in Garfield Heights to equipment damage in Olmsted Falls.
Crews are currently investigating the causes of Mentor and Bedford Heights outages.
Cleveland Public Power and FirstEnergy are also reporting outages in Old Brooklyn.
