Shoveling continues: Eastside Clevelanders dig out the day after Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nothing could have prepared Kirk Morgenstern for the massive amount of snow.
He was determined to clear out the driveway outside his Beachwood home with his trusted snow blower.
“It was a surprise!” Morgenstern said. “I think it’s more snow than I’ve seen… I’ve been here 25 years.”
Shoveling is not a quick or easy task, but Morgenstern figured it out.
“On Christmas Eve we had the first bad snow,” he said. “Took me about two hours and today probably about an hour.”
Myoungseok Lee is experiencing his first Cleveland winter…. A rude awakening after moving from South Carolina.
“Yeah, I’m very cold,” Lee said.
Lee moved into his Beachwood home on Christmas day and says he’s not a fan of this weather.
“Less than 1 inch... I like that kind of snow,” he said.
Morgenstern said he’s happy with the way Beachwood has kept up with plowing the roads. He said the town works quickly, even during inclement weather.
“Beachwood is unequal really in it’s service period,” Morgenstern said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.