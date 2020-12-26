UPDATE: Missing, endangered alert canceled after 71-year-old Cleveland man found safe

UPDATE: The alert was canceled around noon on Sunday. A release said Price was found safe.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 71-year-old man considered missing and endangered.
David Price drove away from his home around 11:22 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, and hasn’t returned.
The home is located on Virginia Ave. in Cleveland.
Price stands 5′7″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to a release.
Price suffers from dementia, the release said.
He was driving a purple 2011 Ford Taurus with OH plate number HPC2631.
Call or 911 if you see the Price or the vehicle.
