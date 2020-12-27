Ashtabula residents recover from Christmas Day snowstorm that buried them 32 inches deep

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in Ashtabula were pounded by the mega snowfall this week.
The 19 News Weather Team reports some Ashtabula communities saw 32 inches of snowfall, which was the highest number in our area.
Ms. Means is one of many residents impacted by the latest snowstorm.
Means said she is frustrated and overwhelmed. The 76-year-old woman told 19 News she is still trying to clear her driveway.
“Why so much snow?” she said.
Nearly 2 feet of snow fell near her home, she said.
Mike Kellat isn’t surprised. “Ashtabula is snow country,” he said.
Even his pets have experienced the treacherous Ohio winters.
“My Husky jumped in the snow and disappeared,” Kellat said.
Kellat said he couldn’t rely on his massive snow blower when the cold, white flurries came barreling down.
“It’s a big snow blower, but it was too wet and too much snow for it to handle,” he said.
Means said she knows this is just the beginning of the snow horror show that defines winter in her community.
“It’s gonna be a hard winter,” she said. “Might as well get used to it.”
