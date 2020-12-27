Canton family hit hard by the pandemic avoids being homeless when agency steps in to help

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News getting results for a Canton family on the verge of being homeless after being evicted and running out of resources.
But the Gower family now has a new home.
However, more evictions are on the horizon with the federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month.
Nick Gower says, “Thanks to the help of 19 News and you Michelle (Nicks) we were able to get hooked up with the Stark County Community Action Agency. And a woman named Amanda, she was tremendously helpful – and helped us secure a home which we have recently moved into.”
Gower lives with his brother Ed and their 71-year-old mother Kathy. He gives 19 News a virtual tour of the house and says everything has been freshly done. So, it’s a fresh start for a family hit hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Both men lost their jobs when the state temporarily shut things down, and then they lost their home.
“It was a real struggle. We were evicted from our home in July. Then from July until last week we actually had been living in a hotel. Paying around $600 dollars a week to live there. Most landlords wouldn’t want to talk to us once they found out we had an eviction on our record,” Nick Gower said.
When the money ran out they contacted 19 News - AND 19 News made dozens of calls, but it was the Stark County Community Action Agency that literally took action, qualifying them for rental assistance, and utility assistance, finding a landlord willing to rent them a 3-bedroom home just days before Christmas. Nick Gower says, “Somebody was willing to listen and had a heart. I’m just really grateful for all of it.”
Amanda Stewart the Community Service Block Grant Director for the Stark County Community Action Agency says while this family may have felt alone, many others are also on the verge of becoming homeless. “Right now, it’s going across the spectrum with assistance. One of the things we see is these families with two incomes now down to just one income.” Nick Gower and his brother just returned to work and things are looking up, but he has some advice for others facing the same issues.
“Just don’t give up. Wouldn’t be possible without 19. What did they say? Ed said it wouldn’t be possible without Channel 19,” Nick Gower said.
In a surprise move the landlords in this case also provided the family with a $100 dollar gift card to Honey Baked Ham for their Christmas Dinner, and the family also received a $100 dollar gift card for groceries to Save-A-Lot.
The Stark County Community Action Agency says there is rental assistance and help for those falling behind on their mortgage, as well as utility assistance in the county where you live.
