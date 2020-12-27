Chief hails ‘overwhelming’ response to boy found in cemetery

HINCKLEY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief is hailing what he called an “overwhelming” response to the story of a young boy found in a cemetery two days before Christmas.
Chief David Centner of the Hinckley police department said on Christmas Eve that the child, believed to be about 3 1/2 years old, was doing well “in the loving home” of a Medina County foster family.
Police were called Wednesday to Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery where a witness reported seeing a car speeding away and a boy and dog running after it.
Centner invited members of the community to drop off gifts and on Christmas Eve said the lobby was “full.”
