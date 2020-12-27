Cleveland Browns fumble away game in New York

Baker Mayfield fumbled three times, the third ended any chance of a game tying touchdown in the final minutes. On a fourth and one, Mayfield plunged into the line to pick up the first down. As he was surging forward the ball was poked out and recovered by Kareem Hunt, who seemed to then get the first down. However, in the final two minutes of the game only the fumbling player can advance the ball for the offense. The play was considered dead as soon as Hunt recovered it and the ball was turned over to the Jets on downs.