2 Eastlake businesses cited by Ohio Investigate Unit for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Eastlake businesses will face the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after being cited Saturday night by the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
K Kids Inc. operating as The Deck Lounge in Eastlake did not enforce mask use among customers or employees, according to a release.
Agents found 60 customers walking freely with alcoholic drinks upon their 8:20 arrival, a release said.
The release said the business was previously cited in March for improper conduct – disorderly activity and allowing customers to drink alcohol on site that was not purchased on site.
The business received a second citation for for improper conduct – disorderly activity on Saturday.
B&H Events & Party Center LLC. operating as Vybez Lounge in Eastlake was also cited overnight by the Ohio Investigative Unit.
Eastlake police and OIU agents went there around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday to deliver a citation stemming from a incident last Sunday.
A release said on Sunday, Dec. 20, Eastlake police found 100 people inside the business at 10:50 p.m.
On Saturday, authorities witnessed people moving freely with alcoholic drinks and a lack of social distancing, the release said.
The business was cited for for improper conduct – disorderly activity twice: one for the Dec. 20 incident and one for the Saturday night incident.
The release said these two cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The businesses may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke their liquor licenses.
