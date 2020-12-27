148 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 148 more confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 18,236 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases ages of those affected range from under 20 yrs old to their 80s. There are 12 new probable cases.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
There were no new deaths reported by health officials.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
