Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking morning mix for Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday night: Rain develops as temperatures rise into the lower 40s before falling into the 30s by daybreak.
Monday: Rain changing to snow and windy as morning highs continue to fall through the 30s in the afternoon. Not expecting anything more than an inch. We dry things out through the afternoon and evening as temps fall.
Tuesday: Chilly sun with highs near 30 before we warm up a bit mid-week and into 2021 with mostly rain on the way.
