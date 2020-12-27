Police: Drunk driver arrested after striking Willoughby Hills cruiser (photos)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a drunk driver was arrested Saturday night after striking a Willoughby Hills police cruiser pulled alongside the road to help a disabled vehicle.
Willoughby Hills police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were assisting a driver on the right side of the northbound lanes of I-271 when the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram failed to yield, according to a release.
Police said the driver, a 41-year-old Euclid man, did not divert his path upon seeing the traffic lights and safety flares.
He struck a cruiser from behind and almost hit an officer, police said. The officer avoided injury by running out of the vehicle’s way just in time.
The crash occurred around 11:11 p.m. on Saturday night near the bridge that connects I-217 N with I-90 W, according to a release.
Preliminary investigation revealed alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, police said.
A release said the 41-year-old man did not report injury. He is being charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence (OVI) and failure to maintain assured clear distance, according to a release.
Willoughby Hills police will continue investigating this incident.
