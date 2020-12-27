Precautionary boil advisory issued in Lorain following water main break

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued by the City of Lorain Department of Utilities following a water main break.
The break took place at 8 a.m. Sunday in the area of Fulton Water Tower located at East 36th and Fulton Avenue, which caused a water outage in the South Lorain area. The city is asking residents in the area of East 28th Street to the city limits, and the railroad tracks with crossings at East 28th and 36th to boil their water for three minutes before use.
Residents can drink a bottle of water as an alternative.
The city said the advisory will be in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 24 hours. Water samples will be collected and analyzed to confirm good quality. A release will be issued when the boil advisory is lifted.
