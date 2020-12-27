5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns playoff push heats up with a 2nd straight trip to New York and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne live at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The guys will discuss:
* How the Browns offense will handle the loss of their 4 top receivers
* Should the NFL have postponed the game?
* The QB matchup between 2018 top draft picks Baker Mayfield and the Jets’ Sam Darnold
* The importance of practice for an NFL player and why some players are allowed to skip practices during the week
* The top games around the AFC today and how they impact the Browns
