7-year-old girl shot in the back in stable condition, police say the house was targeted

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the back after a bullet went through a targeted house in Clifton Friday night.
The shooting took place on Cloister Drive just after 11 p.m., officers said.
When officers arrived, they found that the 7-year-old was breathing.
Police say the girl was shot in the back.
The 7-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for surgery, she is currently in stable condition, officers say.
”Someone to be so careless, so unconcerned, basically so ruthless, you know, so heartless to basically fire into a home especially on a night when we’re celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Rev. Pete Mingo from Cincinnati Police ‘God Squad’.
The Reverend Pete Mingo is a member of the Cincinnati Police God Squad, a group of volunteers who show up to support families of shooting victims.
”This family right now is going through pure hell just to put it plain and simple. That baby, 7-year-old baby shot in the back doing nothing but just being 7-years-old,” said Mingo.
Police do not believe this was a random shooting. They say someone in the house apparently knows who fired the shots because the home was targeted by the gunmen.
“We need to be able to come together as a community and get these people off the streets who are basically perpetrating this type of violence among our children. Our children. That baby hadn’t done anything. That baby had not involved in a conflict that would result in this. That baby had not made enough enemies that would come to her house and shoot through the doors and through the windows,” said Mingo.
Police do not have a suspect and are still investigating.
Officers say they are looking for a white vehicle possibly associated with the shooting.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.